Proposed changes to parking restrictions in Alnwick have been detailed in the latest public notices.

On Bailiffgate, Northumberland County Council intends to modify the parking bay restrictions from a four hour maximum stay (no return within one hour) to a two hour maximum stay (no return within three hours).

The restrictions would apply between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday. The current resident permit parking place restrictions will remain.

Relevant documents can be viewed on the council website or requested by email to [email protected]. Any objections must be made by October 24 to [email protected]

Bailiffgate in Alnwick.

Elsewhere, a road closure will be in place for works on the U3061 Shawden Hill Junction to Rothill Junction, near Alnwick.

It is expected that the road will be closed for civils works from October 27 to November 8 between 8am and 5pm and for resurfacing works on November 10-11 between 8am and 5pm. A 40mph speed restriction will be in place due to raised iron works.

Drainage works are planned on the U1070 Lilburn Glebe Junction to East Lilburn Junction, near Wooler. It is expected that the road will be closed from October 20-24 at all times.

In Morpeth, major scheme works are planned to take up flags and renew with tarmac on Fourth Avenue.

It is expected that the road will be closed from October 20-24 between 8am and 4pm and from November 3-14 between 8am and 4pm.

Gully and drainage repair works are planned on the C69 Chathill to Swinhoe road from October 27-31. It will be closed at all times in this period.

A road closure will be in place for works on the C168 Bushy Gap Junction to the Lonning Junction, near Longframlington.

It is expected that the road will be closed for civils works from October 27 to November 7 between 8am and 5pm and for resurfacing works from November 12-14 between 8am and 5pm. A 40mph speed restriction will be in place to protect the new carriageway surface.

Carriageway resurfacing is planned on the U9083 at Broadway in Ponteland and on the Darras Hall shops service roads. It is expected that the roads will be closed from October 20 to November 1 between 8pm and 6am.

Drainage works are planned on the C178 from North Thropton to Blue Chirnells from October 13-18. It will be closed at all times during this period.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/