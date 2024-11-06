Rail campaigners have called for more train services to fill the 'rail desert' between Alnmouth and Berwick.

Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) is campaigning for the introduction of more trains at Chathill station to serve the north Northumberland coast.

Northern Rail currently operate early morning and evening services from Chathill to and from Newcastle calling at all intermediate stations.

CRAG has called for a trial period in which they can prove demand for increased rail services in north Northumberland.

Campaigners and councillors at Chathill Station.

The aim is to have eight trains stopping daily at Chathill in both directions, offering a 40 minute connection to Newcastle and 55 minutes to Edinburgh.

CRAG representatives recently met Cllr Martin Gannon, deputy mayor and transport lead for the North East Combined Authority.

Campaigners say the case for trains to stop can be met by existing (Government operated) Trans Pennine Express trains which, at present, pass through non-stop.

Significant environmental benefits can be achieved by this relatively straight forward action.

John Holwell, CRAG lead, said: “The CRAG team will use every opportunity and effort to open up rail transport in North Northumberland.

"It is essential that the rail desert between Alnmouth and Berwick is greened and this can only be achieved by a vastly improved rail service at Chathill which is the gateway to the Northumberland coast.”

Cllr Gannon said: “I agree that more trains stopping at Chathill and other stations in Northumberland would vastly improve the quality of life of residents. We must continue to campaign to seek these improvements.”