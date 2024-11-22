Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dales School in Blyth has a new addition to its train project, following the generous donation of a historic signal by Network Rail working on the Northumberland Line project.

Those who are working collaboratively to complete the much-anticipated line linking Newcastle and Ashington, have come together to donate and install the piece of railway equipment.

The signal, which was originally based in Newsham, has now been installed at the school to enhance the educational experiences of its students and to celebrate the proud heritage of the railways in Northumberland.

The Dales School train project utilises a class 144 Pacer train situated on the school grounds, which featured on Channel 4's "George Clarke's Amazing Spaces" in 2023.

Pupils with the new sign donated for their train project.

This unique initiative serves children with special educational needs, offering them an engaging way to develop reading enjoyment, explore STEM careers, and learn essential skills for safely using train services with the introduction of the Northumberland Line.

The donation of the signal is a testament to the commitment of the contractors towards not only enhancing transportation links in the region but also supporting local community initiatives.

Sue Fisher, executive head teacher said: “The addition of the new signal is an exciting milestone for The Dales School Train Project.

“It symbolises our connection to the heritage of the Northumberland line while providing our students with a visual and hands-on learning experience that will ignite their passion for education and train safety.

The Dales School's train protect in celebration of the Northumberland line.

“We hope that getting the signal connected to the cab will help our pupils to be aware of and explore the different career choices linked to the railway.”

The project was organised by Neil Blagburn, the Northumberland Line delivery director who explained: “I’ve been nothing but impressed with the way in which the school has project managed their train project, its been a pleasure to be involved as I’ve seen the positive impact it makes to the way in which children engage with learning and the addition of the signal will hopefully make an even bigger impact.”

The Northumberland Line is set to benefit thousands of people, creating better opportunities to travel and connect communities.