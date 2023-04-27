Blyth ranked in UK top 10 for best places to take your driving test based on wait time and pass rate
Blyth has been named one of the best places in the UK to take your car driving test.
Research by Bill Plant Driving School looked at the pass rate, the waiting time, and the number of available slots at test centres across the UK to determine a score out of 10 for each one.
Blyth scored 7.61 out of 10 on the research’s metric, making it the joint-sixth highest rated test centre in the country.
The research found the average wait in Blyth was typically nine weeks, with 21 slots typically available.
3,660 people passed at the centre between April 2022 and December 2022, a pass rate of 59.2%.
UK-wide the pass rate is less than half.
Elsewhere in Northumberland, Alnwick was recently found to have the highest pass rate in the country, at 74.3%.
And Berwick was found to have the second highest pass rate for motorcycle tests in the last five years, at 88.2%.