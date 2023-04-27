Research by Bill Plant Driving School looked at the pass rate, the waiting time, and the number of available slots at test centres across the UK to determine a score out of 10 for each one.

Blyth scored 7.61 out of 10 on the research’s metric, making it the joint-sixth highest rated test centre in the country.

The research found the average wait in Blyth was typically nine weeks, with 21 slots typically available.

Blyth ranked highly in the research findings.

3,660 people passed at the centre between April 2022 and December 2022, a pass rate of 59.2%.

UK-wide the pass rate is less than half.

