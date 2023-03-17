News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick named the easiest place in the UK to pass driving test, while motorcyclists should consider Berwick

Alnwick and Berwick have been named as some of the easiest places to pass practical driving tests.

By Charlie Watson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:31 GMT- 1 min read

New findings reviewing data from the DVSA which highlights the number of people who have passed their driving test between April 2022 and September 2022, has revealed how easy it is to pass your car driving test in Northumberland.

Alnwick was found to be the best place to take your car driving test in the country, with odds of passing being 74.3%. Lerwick is second easiest on 67.9%.

This likelihood of walking away with a pass is significantly more than the UK average, with less than half (48.7%) of people passing their practical test.

Alnwick has been revealed as the easiest place to pass your driving test in the UK.
A spokesperson at KingCasinoBonus.UK, said: “The data has highlighted that Brits who take their practical driving test at Alnwick test centre have the best odds of passing their test and gaining their licence, with most recent pass rates highlighting that just under three in four test takers pass their test.”

For those looking to pass a driving test on a motorcycle, Berwick has been ranked one of the easiest places to take the test according to findings by Comparethemarket, who looked at data over the past five years.

Berwick has the second highest pass rate in the UK at 88.2%, just behind Southampton (Maybush) which sits in first place with a pass rate of 91.7%.

The study also found that April is the best time to take the test, followed by May, February and July – each with a pass rate of 73% or above.

