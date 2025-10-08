Borders Buses has announced a range of service and timetable changes, some of which are improvements, with a few Berwick routes included.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Effective from October 20, they include adjusting its service 253 (Berwick-Upon-Tweed to Edinburgh) to terminate it at Dunbar in East Lothian – although the company says that plans are in place with East Coast Buses to deliver “seamless travel” onward to Edinburgh.

Customers will be able to purchase a through ticket for the onward travel to Edinburgh, available on the Borders Buses app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route will now serve Broxburn and Dunbar Grammar School. The company says that the revised timetable with earlier first buses and later last buses will improve connections, including a new 19:10 journey from Berwick to Reston via Ayton, Eyemouth, and Coldingham, enhancing train connections at Reston.

Borders Buses has announced a range of service and timetable changes.

Service 60 (Galashiels – Berwick-Upon-Tweed via Earlston, Duns and Eyemouth) will now provide 10 new journeys to Knoll Hospital in Duns.

The route will now serve Eyemouth in both directions, providing a direct link to Borders General Hospital (BGH) for those living in the Eyemouth area. Sunday departures from Galashiels will be earlier, with later arrivals from Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

In addition, Service 67 (Galashiels – Berwick-Upon-Tweed via Kelso) will now operate as a through service, removing the need for passengers to change buses at Kelso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Lark, operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “We are delighted to be implementing these improvements across our network. A key focus of these enhancements is to provide better access to essential healthcare services.

“We’re thrilled to be adding 10 new journeys to Knoll Hospital in Duns and a direct link from Eyemouth to the BGH on Service 60, making travel easier for patients, staff and visitors.

“While we will no longer serve the Dunbar to Edinburgh section ourselves, we are pleased to be working with East Coast Buses to deliver seamless travel for those looking to travel from East Lothian to the capital.

“These changes are the result of listening to feedback from our customers and working with local authorities to ensure our services are as reliable and accessible as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe these enhancements will make a real difference to the daily lives of people across our operating area.”

For more information and the new timetables, go to www.bordersbuses.co.uk – timetable leaflets will be available shortly.