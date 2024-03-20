Arriva bus drivers and engineers in Northumberland vote for strike action after pay deal rejected
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 300 members of Unite that work at Arriva’s Blyth and Ashington depots were balloted between March 5 and 19 in the dispute over pay.
The trade union has now confirmed that workers have voted to strike. The dates that any walkouts could take place have not yet been announced.
Arriva had offered workers a four percent pay increase, but this was rejected by the union.
According to Unite, Arriva drivers are paid less than their colleagues at other operators and the firm has a history of below inflation pay offers.
US private equity firm I Squared is currently in the process of taking over the Sunderland based firm from its current owner, German transport company Deutsche Bahn.
A spokesperson for Arriva North East said: "Arriva will continue to work with Unite and try our best to find the most appropriate resolution."