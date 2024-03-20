Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trade union has now confirmed that workers have voted to strike. The dates that any walkouts could take place have not yet been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva had offered workers a four percent pay increase, but this was rejected by the union.

Arriva bus workers in Northumberland have voted to go on strike. (Photo by National World)

According to Unite, Arriva drivers are paid less than their colleagues at other operators and the firm has a history of below inflation pay offers.

US private equity firm I Squared is currently in the process of taking over the Sunderland based firm from its current owner, German transport company Deutsche Bahn.