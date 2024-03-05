Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 300 Unite members working at Arriva’s Blyth and Ashington depots will be balloted for industrial action between March 5 and 19.

Arriva had offered a four percent pay increase, but this was rejected by the union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Arriva’s behaviour is deplorable. This is a profitable company which has been caught red handed trying to inflict a real terms pay cut on its workforce.

Arriva bus workers in Northumberland could vote to go on strike in the ballot this month. (Photo by National World)

“Arriva is making a grave mistake if it thinks it can undervalue the importance our members bring to the company.

“Without them there is no bus company, their pay and conditions must reflect the work that they do day in and day out.

“The Arriva workers have the full backing of Unite in this fight for a decent pay rise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Unite, Arriva drivers are paid less than their colleagues at follow operators in the region Go North East and Stagecoach. The union also claimed Arriva has a history of below inflation pay offers.

US private equity firm I Squared is currently in the process of taking over the Sunderland based firm from its current owner, German transport company Deutsche Bahn.

Unite regional officer Dave Telford said: “This ballot will demonstrate the strength of ill-feeling at Arriva over the poor pay offer they have offered our members when energy bills and mortgages have gone through the roof. Unite will be backing them 100%.”