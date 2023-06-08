The latest in a spate of recent emergency call-outs came on Tuesday afternoon when a report came in off two cars cut off by the tide more than an hour outside the safe crossing times.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was requested to launch at 4.25pm. Safe crossing times were from 8.25am to 3.05pm.

On arrival, the inshore lifeboat crew found two people in the causeway refuge box and transported them to the mainland, where they were handed into the care of local coastguards.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

The inshore lifeboat then returned to the refuge box and transported two coastguard officers who had waded out to provide assistance back to Holy Island.

Two other casualties had managed to wade back to Holy Island unaided.

It was the second incident in the space of a few days after two adults and a child were stranded in their car nearly two hours outside the safe crossing times on June 1.

The RNLI Water Safety Team are continuing to promote and re-examining further options to encourage safe use of the causeway and are meeting to discuss further options in view of the latest incidents.

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “It is so disappointing that these incidents are continuing, despite all of the publicity, from the Coastguard and the RNLI.