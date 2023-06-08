News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Talks planned to discuss options after RNLI and Coastguard rescue two more people from Holy Island causeway

Two people were rescued by the RNLI after getting stranded on Holy Island’s tidal causeway.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST

The latest in a spate of recent emergency call-outs came on Tuesday afternoon when a report came in off two cars cut off by the tide more than an hour outside the safe crossing times.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was requested to launch at 4.25pm. Safe crossing times were from 8.25am to 3.05pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On arrival, the inshore lifeboat crew found two people in the causeway refuge box and transported them to the mainland, where they were handed into the care of local coastguards.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.Seahouses inshore lifeboat.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat.
Most Popular

The inshore lifeboat then returned to the refuge box and transported two coastguard officers who had waded out to provide assistance back to Holy Island.

Two other casualties had managed to wade back to Holy Island unaided.

It was the second incident in the space of a few days after two adults and a child were stranded in their car nearly two hours outside the safe crossing times on June 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RNLI Water Safety Team are continuing to promote and re-examining further options to encourage safe use of the causeway and are meeting to discuss further options in view of the latest incidents.

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “It is so disappointing that these incidents are continuing, despite all of the publicity, from the Coastguard and the RNLI.

"We can only remind visitors to Holy Island to please check the safe crossing times before attempting to cross the causeway. Do not attempt to cross if the tide is flowing over the roadway.”

Related topics:Holy IslandRNLISeahouses