The alarm was raised at 1.38pm on Thursday that two adults and a child were stranded in their car some 100m from the refuge box and nearly two hours outside the safe crossing times.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was taken to the causeway by road due to the choppy sea conditions and rescued the trio. They were taken back to the mainland where they were met by local coastguards.

High tide was at 1.35pm and safe crossing times were from 3.50am to 11.45am and 4.20pm to 12.05am.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat at Holy Island causeway. Picture: Seahouses RNLI (file image).

The RNLI Water Safety Team are continuing to promote safe use of the Holy Island Causeway, in an effort to reduce strandings. This was the fourth call to the causeway for Seahouses RNLI this year.

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton said: “We can only remind and continue to urge motorists visiting the island, to check and comply with the safe crossing times at Holy Island, which are posted at each end of the causeway and available from the county council website.