Six people and new born baby rescued from Holy Island Causeway as lifeboat called out for the second time in two days

Seahouses lifeboat

According to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), the UK Coastguard requested the “immediate and urgent launch” of the Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat to assist six people and a new born baby reported to be in the water near Lindisfarne.

The group had been attempting to cross the causeway by car on Saturday (March 19) at about 2.22pm – an hour after the end of the designated 7.05pm - 1.20pm safe crossing period and almost an hour before the High Spring Tide point.

They were reportedly wading through the water, on the Holy Island side of the Refuge Box, and had abandoned their vehicle in the water on the Causeway.

Shortly after the inshore lifeboat launched, it was confirmed the group had safely reached Holy Island and was being cared for by the Coastguard team stationed on the island.

The inshore lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station.

The incident followed a call out the day before (Friday, March 18), when two people described as wet and cold from the waist down had to be rescued from the Refuge Box after getting into difficulty outside the safe crossing times.

Seahouses Lifeboat Station, which was known as North Sunderland untll 1999, has been in operation since 1827, and was taken over by the RNLI, which operates more than 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland, in 1859.

