Two people rescued after car submerges while attempting to cross Holy Island
Seahouses Lifeboat has assisted two people stranded on the causeway at Holy Island after the pair got into difficulty yesterday (March 18).
At 2.48pm on Friday, March18, UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat to investigate a report of two persons from a car, trapped by the rising tide on Holy Island Causeway, while attempting to cross the causeway outside of the safe crossing times.
Coastguard Teams from Holy Island and Seahouses were also mobilised.
The two persons were described as wet and cold from the waist down and were in the refuge box.
Their vehicle was abandoned on the causeway, partially submerged and the two were taken aboard the ILB, and landed safely on the mainland side, where they were handed into the care of local Coastguard Officers from Seahouses. The ILB then returned to the station.
Seahouses Lifeboat Station has been operating since 1827, and was taken over by the RNLI in 1859.