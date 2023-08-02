The volunteer search and rescue service raised £3,400 from the event featuring trading stalls, home bakes and live music.

The station’s volunteers entertained visitors with rescue demonstrations in the bay area, and there were onshore displays from Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team and neighbouring lifeboat station RNLI Blyth.

A number of raffles and competitions took place during the day with all prizes being claimed and a list of winners on display outside the lifeboat station.

A team of pirates spent the day fundraising for the RNLI at the event. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)

Anne Main, chair of the Newbiggin Ladies Lifeboat Fundraising Team, said: “On behalf of the volunteers at Newbiggin lifeboat station can I send out a big thank you to everyone who has made this local fundraising event such a huge success today.

“It is greatly appreciated by us all.”