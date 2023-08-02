News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

RNLI station raises over £3,000 from annual Newbiggin Lifeboat Day event

Newbiggin RNLI has raised over £3,000 from its annual Newbiggin Lifeboat Day event last weekend.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:03 BST

The volunteer search and rescue service raised £3,400 from the event featuring trading stalls, home bakes and live music.

The station’s volunteers entertained visitors with rescue demonstrations in the bay area, and there were onshore displays from Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team and neighbouring lifeboat station RNLI Blyth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of raffles and competitions took place during the day with all prizes being claimed and a list of winners on display outside the lifeboat station.

A team of pirates spent the day fundraising for the RNLI at the event. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)A team of pirates spent the day fundraising for the RNLI at the event. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)
A team of pirates spent the day fundraising for the RNLI at the event. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)
Most Popular

Anne Main, chair of the Newbiggin Ladies Lifeboat Fundraising Team, said: “On behalf of the volunteers at Newbiggin lifeboat station can I send out a big thank you to everyone who has made this local fundraising event such a huge success today.

“It is greatly appreciated by us all.”

The funds raised will contribute towards the station’s work, such as the rescue of paddleboarders battling high winds on Friday.

Related topics:RNLI