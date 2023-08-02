RNLI station raises over £3,000 from annual Newbiggin Lifeboat Day event
The volunteer search and rescue service raised £3,400 from the event featuring trading stalls, home bakes and live music.
The station’s volunteers entertained visitors with rescue demonstrations in the bay area, and there were onshore displays from Newbiggin Coastguard Rescue Team and neighbouring lifeboat station RNLI Blyth.
A number of raffles and competitions took place during the day with all prizes being claimed and a list of winners on display outside the lifeboat station.
Anne Main, chair of the Newbiggin Ladies Lifeboat Fundraising Team, said: “On behalf of the volunteers at Newbiggin lifeboat station can I send out a big thank you to everyone who has made this local fundraising event such a huge success today.
“It is greatly appreciated by us all.”
The funds raised will contribute towards the station’s work, such as the rescue of paddleboarders battling high winds on Friday.