News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Newbiggin RNLI and Coastguard teams called out to help paddleboarders struggling with offshore winds near Cambois

Coastguard and RNLI vessels were dispatched to assist paddleboarders fighting strong offshore winds last week.
By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

A member of the public reported their concern for two paddleboarders seen off Cambois Bay on Friday, July 28, leading to the callout of Newbiggin RNLI’s Atlantic 85 Class lifeboat and Coastguard teams at around 6.20pm.

The paddleboarders were located and helped ashore.

Newbiggin lifeboat deputy launching authority Jeff Brown said: “The concerns given strong offshore winds did compromise the safety of these people and we are grateful that the member of the public contacted the coastguard.

Newbiggin RNLI's Atlantic 85 Class lifeboat 'Richard Wake Burdon' was launched. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)Newbiggin RNLI's Atlantic 85 Class lifeboat 'Richard Wake Burdon' was launched. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)
Newbiggin RNLI's Atlantic 85 Class lifeboat 'Richard Wake Burdon' was launched. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The RNLI has seen an increase in the numbers of calls to paddleboarders as the sport increases in popularity, and significant number are to people who have been blown or swept out to sea.

“Strong offshore winds, which we experienced today, will cause problems for such a recreation.

“However, if you find yourself in difficulty at the coast, always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”