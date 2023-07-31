A member of the public reported their concern for two paddleboarders seen off Cambois Bay on Friday, July 28, leading to the callout of Newbiggin RNLI’s Atlantic 85 Class lifeboat and Coastguard teams at around 6.20pm.

The paddleboarders were located and helped ashore.

Newbiggin lifeboat deputy launching authority Jeff Brown said: “The concerns given strong offshore winds did compromise the safety of these people and we are grateful that the member of the public contacted the coastguard.

Newbiggin RNLI's Atlantic 85 Class lifeboat 'Richard Wake Burdon' was launched. (Photo by RNLI/Richard Martin)

“The RNLI has seen an increase in the numbers of calls to paddleboarders as the sport increases in popularity, and significant number are to people who have been blown or swept out to sea.

“Strong offshore winds, which we experienced today, will cause problems for such a recreation.