Housing developer Gleeson Regeneration has submitted an application for planning permission to build 27 new homes in Northumberland.

The proposal involves building five two-bedroom, 17 three-bedroom, and five four-bedroom homes on the outskirts of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, at a site just off the B1334 North Seaton Road.

According to planning documents, existing hedgerows will be retained to provide screening for the site and a new open space will be created to the west of the proposed properties.

The planning statement submitted by the housebuilder said: “The submitted drawings show a development that sensitively integrates with the local environment and ensures it is appropriate to the character and appearance of the area.

A CGI of one of the house styles proposed for the site in Newbiggin. (Photo by Gleeson)

“The development has also been designed to respect the amenity of existing and future residents.

“It also includes affordable homes in line with the requirements of the adopted development plan.”

In its response to the proposal as a consultee, the local town council said it “supports the provision of new housing” but queried what the impact of traffic would be on North Seaton Roundabout, and how construction would impact the safety of pedestrians using the footpath along the B1334.

The site, near Spital House Farm, sits across the road from an area subject to a separate planning application by Gleeson, which seeks to build 101 new homes there.

A Gleeson spokesperson said: “Gleeson Homes has submitted planning to provide 27 much-needed newly built homes in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.