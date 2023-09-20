Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developer Gleeson Homes has submitted an application to build the new estate on land north of the B1334 at Spital House Farm.

According to the planning statement submitted as part of the application: “The submitted drawings show a development which sensitively integrates with the local environment and ensures it is appropriate to the character and appearance of the area.

“The development has also been designed to respect the amenity of existing and future residents.”

A CGI of one of the house types that Gleeson Homes is proposing to build in Newbiggin. (Photo by Gleeson)

The farm buildings currently on the site will be demolished and replaced with 19 two bedroom, 60 three bedroom, and 22 four bedroom houses if the application is approved.

One of the farm buildings was constructed in the nineteenth century, between 1828 and 1844, but the heritage assessment of the site commissioned by the developer described it as “of negligible archaeological interest” and “a poor and partial example of a building type that is well understood.”

It also said: “Its historic interest is also very small, as it has no exceptional features and it is not associated with any significant local persons or historical events. The building is therefore of very limited significance.”

10 of the houses the developer seeks to build will qualify as affordable, meaning they will be sold at 80% of their market value to eligible buyers, as is required by national planning policy.

47% of the houses on the proposed estate will meet enhanced standards for accessibility, which the application says “will create a mixed and balanced community.”

The planning application also says the developer has held discussions with the town council and is “currently arranging” consultations with neighbours. Five planning objections have been submitted so far.

A Gleeson spokesperson said: “Gleeson Homes has submitted plans to provide 101 much needed new build homes in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

“We believe this development will demonstrate our commitment to both the region and in delivering affordable, high-quality two, three and four bedroom homes to people who need them most, where they want to live.