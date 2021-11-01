The Border Collie helped to safety by mountain rescue teams.

The incident happened at Bloodybush Edge in the Cheviots on Saturday around 4.30pm.

Northumbria Police were called by an ultra runner who was training for the Montane Cheviot Goat Ultra after his dog became ill or injured.

With the dog unable to continue, Northumberland National Park (NNPMRT) and North of Tyne mountain rescue teams were called out.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

With the support of a local shepherd, the runner and his dog were located and safely evacuated by quad bike to their farm in the upper Breamish valley. They were then transported back to their accommodation in a mountain rescue vehicle.

Other members had been deployed to Alwinton in case they needed to access the hill from Kidland Forest and to locate the runner’s partner, who was due to meet them in the village.

“Thankfully it seems the dog - a Border Collie - is well on the road to recovery,” reported NNPMRT.

