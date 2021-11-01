Rescue teams find body in search for 74-year-old fisherman near Rothbury

Northumbria Fire and Rescue Service crews were alerted by Northumbria Police at around 7.30am on Sunday to reports of a missing fisherman – a 74-year-old man – from the previous day.

Rescue teams were called out to Hepple, near Rothbury, where they carried out an extensive search to locate the man, who was missing from the Holystone area of Northumberland.

A body was found at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on Sunday: “Water Rescue teams from Hexham and Rothbury, as well as a Water Incident Manager, were mobilised to Hepple, near Rothbury, where they liaised with teams from Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue to conduct a detailed search and rescue of the area to try and locate the missing person.

"After an extensive search, at approximately 1:30pm the body of a man was located. Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this tragic time."

In a separate statement issued on Monday, November 1 a police spokesperson added: “On Saturday, we received a report a 74-year-old man had gone missing from the Holystone area of Northumberland.

"He had last been seen leaving an address in the area at around 9am to go fishing.

"A thorough search was carried out by officers and emergency services, including Mountain Rescue, but sadly at around 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday) the man's body was found.

"His next of kin have been notified and there is not believed to be any third-party involvement. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

