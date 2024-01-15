Key town centre sites in Ashington are set to be purchased by Northumberland County Council at a cost of over £1.5m and demolished.

The council’s cabinet is expected to sign off on the purchase of Wansbeck Square and of 2-4 Woodhorn Road at a meeting tomorrow so that they can be redeveloped as part of Ashington town centre regeneration plans.

Development proposals feature building new community facilities and public realm improvements to better link the under-construction Ashington station with the high street.

They will also create a more attractive gateway to Portland Park, where a long-awaited cinema and restaurant complex will be built, at ‘Grand Corner’, linking Woodhorn Road and Lintonville Terrace.

Town board chair John Johnston, Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, and Cllr Caroline Ball outside Wansbeck Square in Ashington. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: “Acquiring these two key sites in the town is a critical step in the regeneration of Ashington town centre alongside other major investment, including the new Northumberland Line Ashington Station.

“Thanks to all our partners' support, we are now at a stage where we can proceed to make some significant improvements to Ashington town centre for everyone’s benefit beginning later this year.”

Councillor Caroline Ball, who represents Ashington Central ward, said: “Everyone is keen to see progress in the town centre and the council taking ownership of the sites at Wansbeck Square and Woodhorn Road is crucial to making this happen.

“We will continue to work with businesses and residents to shape the future of our town.”

The demolition of Wansbeck Square is currently expected to take place in winter 2024 and the redevelopment could be finished by March 2026. Public realm works are expected to start in January 2025.

Cabinet members are also expected to approve a business case for funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority’s Northumberland Line Economic Corridor Investment Fund, which will contribute to the cost of redeveloping Wansbeck Square.

John Johnston, chair of the Ashington Town Board, said: “It’s great to be starting 2024 with more positive announcements for the town centre and we look forward to seeing further progress to develop these sites.”