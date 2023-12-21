Design teams have been appointed for a series of redevelopment projects in Ashington, marking the next steps for the long-awaited town centre works.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Public realm improvements linking the under-construction railway station to the high street, which could include new landscaping, events and activities space, and a new community facility, will be overseen by a design team led by development consultancy Identity Consult.

Ryder Architects will also be involved in this project as part of their role as lead designer for Wansbeck Square, which is set to be demolished and redeveloped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction company Turner and Townsend has been appointed alongside GT3 Architects to progress the project to build a cinema and restaurant complex at the Portland Park site known to some as the ‘Ashington Hole’.

A CGI rendering of the cinema and restaurant complex set to be built in Ashington. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Northumberland County Council is now projecting this project will begin construction in autumn 2024 and could be open by early summer 2026.

They have also indicated that, subject to planning consent, Wansbeck Square could be demolished in summer 2024 ahead of construction beginning in the autumn and a finished project as soon as March 2026.

Together, the projects will create a pedestrian link between a ‘grand corner’ at Woodhorn Road and Portland Park, and the Northumberland Line station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for business, said: “We are pleased to have reached another major milestone in the regeneration of Ashington town centre.

Wansbeck Square in Ashington is set to be demolished and redeveloped. (Photo by Archive)

“The design team appointments are critical to bringing forward the ambitious proposals and their wealth of experience will enable Ashington to realise its potential.

"It is through the ongoing commitment of everyone involved, from residents and businesses through to staff, councillors, Ashington Town Board members, and funders that we have got to this stage.”

John Johnston, chair of the town board and chief executive of Bernicia, said: “It is great to see this ambitious project taking shape as we work towards creating a town centre the whole community can be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a board we will continue to bring partners in the town together, to champion our town with the aim of making it a fantastic place for all.”

A dedicated website for the £30m Ashington Regeneration Programme, of which these projects are part, will go live in February to provide residents with the latest information on the proposals.

Investment in the town also includes Animating Ashington, a programme of cultural events and activities in the town centre which will have a creative team appointed early next year ahead of events running between April 2024 and March 2025.

Business support scheme Accelerate Ashington is currently underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashington Central ward councillor Caroline Ball said: “We look forward to seeing these proposals develop and inviting residents to shape and support the unique regeneration opportunity offered to the town.”

Funding for the projects comes from the council, the government, and the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

A further funding application seeking £2.5m from the combined authority’s Northumberland Line Economic Corridor Investment Programme towards the regeneration of Ashington is likely to be submitted in January by the county council.