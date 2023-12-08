An application for planning permission to build a new Northumberland College campus in Ashington has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The proposed buildings, if approved, would be among the first further education sites in the country to be ‘GenZero’, a set of low carbon design standards developed by the Department for Education and national innovation agency Innovate UK.

Plans for the 5.7 acre site in Wansbeck Business Park involve new three teaching buildings.

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of the college’s parent organisation Education Partnership North East, said: “The strategy of our college group is to drive high standards and transformative investment into each of our campuses.

The proposed campus will be one of the first to be built to GenZero standards. (Photo by Northumberland College)

“Since Northumberland College joined our group, we have been determined to invest in Ashington and to play into the region’s skills and net zero ambitions.

“This GenZero model takes our ambitions to the next level.”

One of the campus’ proposed buildings will be an advanced manufacturing, engineering and construction skills centre, used for courses in a range of engineering disciplines including renewable technologies.

Another of the buildings is set to feature academic and technical facilities for disciplines such as health, education, and business. There will also be a bespoke centre for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

The proposals will see cutting edge further education facilities built in Ashington. (Photo by Northumberland College)

Catering and dining facilities, a learning and skills centre, a lecture theatre, career and welfare services, specialist labs, workshops, and immersive learning environments are also all included in the plans.

Ellen added: “Our new Ashington Campus will not just be an inspirational environment where our students can learn and our staff can work.

“It will also play an important role in our nation’s net zero ambitions and the government’s prioritisation of further education and skills aligned to the local, regional, and UK economy.

“More specifically, this investment strategy is about regenerative place shaping.

“Once the college is built, we will relocate thousands of college students and staff from our current campus to our new facilities, significantly increasing footfall into the town of Ashington.”

Should approval be granted the campus buildings will largely be built and manufactured off site before being assembled in Ashington, which the college says will make construction more sustainable.