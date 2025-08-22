North Northumberland MP David Smith has joined Bamburgh residents in an urgent call for a safe road crossing for pedestrians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a summer surgery tour of the area, David went with concerned residents to visit a popular crossing place on the B1340 Links Road.

The spot joins the main village with The Pavillion and Green, in front of the iconic Bamburgh Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is used frequently by residents and tourists, with the castle attracting around 150,000 visitors each year.

David Smith MP with Bamburgh residents.

David said: “This is a busy stretch of road, with a tight corner in front of the castle.

"It’s never clear of traffic for more than a few moments and residents are having to take their chances.

"For people with mobility issues or limited sight, this is particularly dangerous and leaves them very vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the parish council has been asking Northumberland County Council for a safe crossing since 2016, so we need to address this issue with more urgency.

Calls have been made for a safe crossing point.

"I will be raising the matter with the council directly to see if we can get a resolution.”

Residents say the problem is worsened by the number of caravans, motorhomes and cyclists who use the road, creating long tailbacks and giving people little chance to cross safely. A bus stop close to the crossing place also causes congestion and leads to overtaking.

Retired headteacher Andrea Thomas, 67, has lived in the village for 31 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My son David was hit by a car and thrown up into the air in 2009 when he was ten. He was airlifted to hospital and had an emergency operation to pin his shoulder. This is a long-standing issue that is certainly not getting better.

“I know there has been concern that a crossing won’t be in keeping with the look of the village, so an old-fashioned Zebra crossing with Belisha beacons would do the job nicely and ensure the safety of residents.”

David added: “This village deals with a significant amount of traffic and a safe place to cross the road is not too much to ask.

“This summer I have been out in the constituency addressing issues like this and I’m appreciative to everyone that has taken the time to come and have a conversation with me.”