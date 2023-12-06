'No detriment' to Ashington redevelopment project despite 'slippage', council executive says
The decision was taken by the Conservative-led council’s cabinet last month, with the money reallocated from the cinema and restaurant complex construction project at Portland Park into other projects across the county.
A report on the decision explained that the £600,000 would be replaced for 2024/25 and the Ashington project did not require funding this year due to “slippage in the project delivery.”
At last week’s meeting of the Corporate Services and Economic Growth Scrutiny Committee, Cllr Lynne Grimshaw, who represents Bothal ward, asked council leader Glen Sanderson for clarity.
She said: “I just wondered if you can give clarification to both councillors and residents of Ashington, and the reason for the £600,000 slippage back to 24/25? Will it have an impact on external funding?”
Cllr Sanderson responded: “The answer to that is no. There have been a number of projects where cost inflation has had a bearing. We have got to make sure we get fair value for money.
“Ashington is not on its own. There are other projects where we are seeing slippage for the same reasons.”
The council’s executive director for place and regeneration, Simon Neilson, added that it was “simply a matter of accounting.”
He said: “We had the money in this financial year but we have swapped it into the next year.
“There will be no detriment to the Ashington project.”
Cllr Grimshaw accepted this but warned that the issue had caused considerable concern in Ashington among residents, adding: “I can understand the frustration.”