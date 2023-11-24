Redevelopment work in Ashington will be completed “with all the money and on time” despite an early hold up, Northumberland County Council’s leader has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s cabinet reallocated £600,000 of the 2023-24 budget for the cinema and restaurant complex construction project at Portland Park to projects in other towns earlier this month due to what council papers describe as ‘slippage in the project delivery’.

The cabinet promised the money would be returned to the £8.6m project’s budget next year. Development of the site, known as the ‘Ashington Hole’, is due to be completed by March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour councillor Caroline Ball, who represents Ashington Central ward, said people were “disillusioned” and “furious” that the project had been delayed.

A CGI rendering of the cinema and restaurant complex set to be built in Ashington. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

She said: “I was told that we would be having updates by now and we have not had any, so personally I am disappointed I am not being kept up to date.

“The people of the town deserve better than this. This money has to be spent and why has it not been spent? Why has it been relocated to other areas when we need this money and the development started now?”

Ian Lavery, Labour MP for Wansbeck, also criticised the council for a lack of communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Learning of slippage in the process from a constituent rather than the council directly is shocking though sadly unsurprising.

“Any delays to this project are extremely worrying and seeing monies moved out with vague promises to move them back later ring alarm bells.”

But council leader Glen Sanderson said there was “no reason to have any doubt” that the project would be completed on time and that Ashington would get “every penny” the council had promised.

He said: “I think we are still working within the time envelope that we have got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do know that costs have risen dramatically but we are taking that into account and we are buying wisely. If that means a short delay in order to get a better deal price-wise, for materials and so on, then we will do that.

“There is no delay or lack of commitment, I can assure you, and I am personally very pleased to see this much-needed investment going into Ashington.”

He added: “We do have multi-millions to spend in Ashington and that money is ring-fenced, and will only be used in Ashington.

“It is a significant amount of money and will bring great improvements to the town, which it richly deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lavery questioned the council’s progress in Ashington, saying: “Since the Conservatives took minority control of the council in 2017, projects across my constituency have been rolled back or mothballed.

“The centres of both Ashington and Bedlington are both left with development sites that desperately need investment and the actions of the cabinet put both in jeopardy.”

However, Cllr Sanderson said: “It is really important to not hit the motivation and enthusiasm that is entirely built into this huge investment that's going to Ashington.