Newcastle United star Dan Burn has been praised by a Northumberland MP in Parliament.

It comes after the Blyth-born centre-back was involved in a car crash on the Moor Farm Roundabout earlier this year.

The footballer was left unscathed after the minor accident and ended up helping push a stranded vehicle off the roundabout.

Burn’s exploits went viral on social media after the 6ft 7 defender was pictured pushing the car away from traffic.

Now, his actions have been referenced – somewhat tongue in cheek – by Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody during a debate on improvements to the roundabout.

She said: “National Highways has confirmed that Moor Farm has a volume over capacity of 104% at both the morning and afternoon peaks. The agency’s own classification is that Moor Farm is oversaturated, and the frequent accidents and breakdowns can lead to congestion for literally miles.

“Barely a week goes by without such incidents, and it is local people and businesses who pay the price. The Carabao cup-winning Newcastle United hero Dan Burn recently had to step in to help a stranded vehicle on Moor Farm roundabout.

“Although I have every confidence in Dan Burn on the pitch, he cannot be there every day to save the day on Moor Farm roundabout.”

Speaking to local media in April, Burn himself – who was awarded Freedom of Northumberland by the county council last month – described the roundabout as being “quite bad for crashes”, adding: “It is quite confusing for people.”

Labour and Co-op MP Ms Foody has been campaigning for the long-awaited upgrades to Moor Farm and nearby Seaton Burn since she was elected last year. During Tuesday’s debate, which was led by Ms Foody, ministers said any improvements would be considered in due course.

However, the Future of Roads minister Lillian Greenword did admit that the “challenges” on the junctions needed to be resolved.

There has been concern over the future of the projects ever since the Conservative deputy leader of the council, Richard Wearmouth, said the upgrades had been deemed “poor value for money” by National Highways.