Newcastle Airport rejects calls to change its name in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

A Conservative councillor and two MPs from the North East had suggested renaming the airport to “Newcastle Queen Elizabeth International Airport” following the Queen’s death this month.

It comes after Northumberland County Council launched a public consultation on a permanent memorial for the Queen in the county. Part of the airport, which is near Ponteland, falls within the boundaries of Northumberland.

Coun Gordon Stewart, who represents Prudhoe South, said it would have been a fitting tribute to the late monarch.

Newcastle International Airport.

He said: “I really hope that residents take part in the council’s consultation which is open until October 19 I will be making representations to the airport management suggesting that it be renamed ‘ Newcastle Queen Elizabeth International Airport.’

“This will create a region wide lasting memorial to our longest serving monarch. We have seen the airport grow during her reign to now it being a vital part of life in the North East.”

The call was backed by Hexham MP Guy Opperman as well as North West Durham’s Richard Holden.

Mr Opperman said: “Newcastle International Airport is not just a modern and vibrant gateway for trade and tourism but also a major employer in the area offering a wide range of opportunities, many of my constituents are proud to work there.

“It is right to consider such a memorial to Her Majesty, which will help to put our area even more on the map.”

But the airport’s board has met and decided against the idea. Currently, ideas are being explored to pay tribute to the late Queen in some other way.

A spokesman for Newcastle Airport said: "We understand the sentiment of the suggested renaming of Newcastle International Airport to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The suggestion has been discussed at board level but we have concluded that changing the name of the Airport would not be a feasible response.