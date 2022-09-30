Newcastle airport has introduced its second electric bus in an attempt to become more green.

And following the introduction of its first electric bus in 2020, it is now running a second.

The buses are a huge step in the right direction to reach the airport’s ambitious goal to be net zero carbon by 2035, and become more green.

The Yutong ABe14 electric bus, supplied by Pelican Bus and Coach, replaces existing diesel buses, saving around four tonnes of CO2.

The airport has also celebrated its three millionth passenger this year.

The bus will transport passengers between aircrafts and terminals for up to three weeks between charges.

Andrew Alexander, terminal manager at Newcastle International Airport, said: “The introduction of the new electric bus increases the efficiency of the airport’s operations, as well as reducing our carbon output, by removing the need for two diesel buses which are coming to the end of their life.

"With the plan to eventually have a fleet of electric airside buses over the coming years, the addition of our second EV bus solidifies our commitment to becoming a more environmentally friendly business.”

In addition to investing in greener transport, the airport recently planted more than 8,300 trees as part of the North East community plans to source its electricity demands via the completion of a four-phase solar farm by 2035.

In the same month, it celebrated its three millionth passenger since the start of the year.

To mark the milestone, it surprised the lucky passenger with a £75 voucher for duty free while checking in for a Loganair flight home to Norway.

Chris Ion, aviation development manager, said: “This huge milestone is a reflection of the strength of the airport’s recovery since travel restrictions were lifted.

“This year, the airport has continued to deliver positive experiences for passengers, including ensuring 98% of passengers pass through security in six minutes or less."

Moving into winter, the airport have introduced its biggest ever winter sun programme to the Canary Islands and new city break options, including Cork, Barcelona and Milan with Ryanair.

• The board at Newcastle Airport have rejected calls from some of the region’s politicians to change the airport’s name as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.