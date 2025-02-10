An MP has called on Network Rail to reschedule engineering works planned for the day of the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle and Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland, has written to Network Rail on behalf of Newcastle fans in his constituency to see if engineering works planned on March 16 can be rearranged.

Works are planned between Darlington and Eaglescliffe on the East Coast Main Line with train operators offering reduced services on a diverted route or rail replacement service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith wrote: “I am writing in support of my constituents who will be hoping to travel down to London on the weekend of 15/16th March to watch Newcastle United compete in the Carabao Cup Final.

David Smith, Labour member of parliament for North Northumberland.

“I am aware that there are engineering works scheduled to take place on that weekend. Could I ask what plans are being put in place to ensure as many fans as possible can travel to and from this vital match by rail?

“Alternatively, and I know it is a huge ask, could these works be rescheduled to a different weekend to ensure fans are able to travel to London worry-free?”

However, a Network Rail spokesperson responded: “Engineering work of this nature is planned years in advance, and this project is a key part of Darlington station’s £140m regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would cost several million pounds of taxpayers’ money to change these plans, causing a delay to the Darlington station project into 2026 – meaning it would also miss this year’s celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

“There would be a knock-on effect on other engineering projects too, bringing lengthy delays and causing much greater levels of future disruption.

“However, we are working closely with LNER to see as many services as possible run on the weekend of the League Cup Final, to help Newcastle United supporters on their way to Wembley.

“Our advice is for passengers to plan ahead and check all parts of their journeys with National Rail Enquiries or their train operators before travelling.”