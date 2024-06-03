Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour candidate Ian Lavery officially launched his general election campaign by paying tribute to the late Ronnie Campbell MP, who died earlier this year.

Ian, first elected as the MP for Wansbeck in 2010, is running to represent the newly-created Blyth and Ashington seat.

The former president of the National Union of Mineworkers got his campaign underway at an event in Blyth on Friday, May 31.

Speaking to supporters at the event, he said: “I will always support this fantastic new constituency. I am relishing the opportunity.

Labour's Ian Lavery has officially launched his campaign. (Photo by Ian Lavery)

“I do not think there will be a better constituency in the country than the Blyth and Ashington seat. This is my patch, you are my people, and I hope you think the same about me.

“We will hopefully get four MPs in Northumberland, and let us keep the red flag flying high.”

Ian also praised the work of Ronnie Campbell, the Labour MP for Blyth Valley from 1987 until he stood down in 2019.

It was announced in February that Ronnie had died at the age of 80.

Ian said: “Ronnie was a great friend of mine right from the NUM days. We had some great laughs.

“Ronnie was a fantastic MP and it will be hard to fill the shoes of somebody who worked so hard for the people of Blyth Valley.

“He was a fantastic MP both inside Parliament and in the wider community.”