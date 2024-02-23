Former Blyth Valley MP and 'dedicated servant' Ronnie Campbell dies aged 80
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Labour politician was elected as the constituency’s representative in 1987, the first of eight times he would be successfully elected to the seat before standing down in November 2019.
Born in Tynemouth, Ronnie went to school in Blyth before becoming a miner aged 14. He would later serve as the councillor for Croft ward.
Ronnie worked at Bates Colliery and went on to lead picket lines during the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike as an official for the National Union of Mineworkers. He was arrested twice during the strike.
In 2016, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and underwent chemotherapy.
He had five sons and one daughter with his wife Deirdre.
Labour leader Keir Starmer led tributes to the former MP. On social media site X he said: “I am sad to hear about the passing of Ronnie Campbell.
“Ronnie was a dedicated servant to the people of Blyth Valley and an impressive campaigner.
“I send my, and the entire Labour Party’s, condolences to Ronnie’s wife, Deirdre, their children, family, and friends.”
The current MP for Blyth Valley, the Conservative Ian Levy, said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.
He said: “Ronnie was a good man who I know loved Blyth and all the people who lived and worked here.
“My thoughts are with Deirdre and the rest of his family at this sad time.”
Labour MP Ian Lavery, who represents the neighbouring Wansbeck constituency, described Ronnie as a “dear friend and colleague.” He said: “For over forty years we worked together, first in the National Union of Mineworkers, then in local politics and in Parliament.
“Ronnie throughout all that time was always a source of great support and friendship to me.
“It is especially pertinent that we should lose Ronnie during the year that marks the fortieth anniversary of the Miners Strike, to which he gave such unwavering support.
“He was an outstanding champion of the labour movement and his commitment to serving the people of Northumberland was always an inspiration.
“I will always cherish our friendship and will never forget him. I wish to extend my deepest condolences to all his family and friends. Today we all have suffered a great loss.”