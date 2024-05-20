Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour Party have announced David Smith as candidate for North Northumberland at the next General Election.

David has been a leading figure in the charity sector for over 20 years, consistently putting Labour values into practice through his work.

Speaking after his selection to stand in the renamed and reshaped Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, David said: “I grew up in a family for whom the Labour movement was transformational. I’ve seen the legacy of my grandparent's Labour activism in the transformation of their community and it’s shaped me.

“I’m standing for election now because I’m tired of cleaning up the damage that the Tories have done.

David Smith, Labour candidate for North Northumberland.

“Only a Labour government can fix the NHS, tackle the housing crisis, repair the social safety net, deal with spiralling prices, save the Union and restore the global reputation of the UK.”