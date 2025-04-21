Key information for Northumberland residents ahead of May 1 council elections
There will be elections for all 69 county council seats and 47 of the town and parish councils across Northumberland.
This year it’s important to note some people will see a change to their ward and polling station. This is because The Local Government Boundary Commission for England made some changes to the Northumberland electoral map in 2023 in a bid to ensure all council electoral divisions contain an equal number of residents.
This means that for some residents, electoral divisions have changed along with some polling stations.
Earlier this year residents should have received a Household Notification Letter which confirms their polling station, and this information is also contained on poll cards.
Polling stations can be found using the ‘My Place’ search at the bottom of the County Council website – www.northumberland.gov.uk
Anyone in doubt can contact the Elections team via email at [email protected]
Like the General Election last year, residents are also reminded of the need to bring suitable ID, or a Voter Authentication Certificate, if voting at a polling station.
Voters are encouraged to check if they have acceptable ID now to avoid any last-minute issues. If residents don’t have any accepted ID they can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or contact the Elections team. The deadline to apply is 5pm on April 23. It is the same deadline to apply for a proxy vote.
For details on postal and proxy voting, boundary changes, or voter ID requirements, visit www.northumberland.gov.uk/elections
