Green Party announce election candidate for new Alnwick Hotspur ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Alnwick councillor is seeking re-election to Northumberland County Council but will have to contest a new seat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Green Party has confirmed that Martin Swinbank will stand in the Hotspur ward in May’s elections.

The existing Alnwick ward, which Cllr Swinbank has represented for the last four years, is being split and its boundaries adjusted so that the two revised wards – Alnwick Hotspur and Alnwick Castle – will have a single councillor each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Conservatives have already announced Mayor Geoff Watson will also contest the Hotspur ward seat.

Martin Swinbank, Green Party candidate for the Alnwick Hotspur ward.

Cllr Swinbank said: I'm delighted to have been chosen once again by the Green Party as a candidate for Alnwick, this time in the new Hotspur ward, but I’m aware that the recent ward boundary changes – with Edlingham Parish now included in Alnwick Hotspur – will mean the ward includes residents that may not yet be familiar with me.

“In my time as a county councillor, I've seen just how important it is to work collaboratively with councillor colleagues and council officers to support the ward and I will continue to work across both physical and political boundaries to achieve the best outcomes for Alnwick and Edlingham.

"Good decisions are made and outcomes achieved when councillors are free to challenge existing norms, power structures and political control. As a Green Party councillor, I'm free to do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alnwick and Edlingham are blessed with natural beauty, historic architecture, world leading cultural attractions plus wonderful residents and a real sense of community. We also have pockets of deep inequality and social injustice including inadequate affordable housing.”