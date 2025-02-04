Northumberland Conservatives select Mayor to contest Alnwick Hotspur seat in council elections
He is the Conservative candidate for the ward, which covers the west of Alnwick and Edlingham.
A Royal Signals army veteran, Cllr Watson was manager of Alnwick Development Trust from 2006 to 2012 and, apart from a short break, has been a member of Alnwick Town Council since 2008.
He said: "It has been an honour to serve the people of Alnwick on the town council and I'm excited to have the chance to run for county council and hopefully use my skills to be a strong voice for Alnwick and Edlingham.”
Northumberland Conservatives deputy chairman Guy Renner-Thompson said: "We will be campaigning hard between now and May to get him elected. His experience and passion make him an asset to Alnwick."
The Alnwick has been split in two following local government review. Gordon Castle will contest the Alnwick Castle ward for the Tories.