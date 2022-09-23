A meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council heard the plans, submitted by council-owned company Ascent Homes, would increase the size of Thropton, near Rothbury by 40%.

However, councillors said their hands were tied in planning terms due to the fact outline permission for the development had been obtained in 2015 – long before the current Northumberland Local Plan was adopted.

The plans had received 45 objections from local residents, citing over-development and the impact on schools and other local facilities.

The proposed development site in Thropton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thropton Parish Council also objected and said it would be a “disproportionate increase in the size of the village”.

The parish council’s objection added: “The appearance of the housing is of great concern as we have a responsibility for the future to ensure that what makes Northumberland scenic and attractive to visitors is maintained. This includes local tourism and recreation for adjacent urban areas.”

Cllr Trevor Thorne said: “This is an approved plan. We’re only looking at the reserved matters application. I have great sympathy for the objectors here today.

“I look at this application and it was approved when the Northumberland Local Plan wasn’t in position. A lot of house builders have steamrolled housing applications during that time.

Thropton, near Rothbury.

“This is a small, chocolate box village and here we have a massive development of 65 new homes. My own village has almost doubled in size.

“But, we have got to deal with what’s before us. It was approved with the planning policy at the time, we must look at reserved matters now.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to refuse it, I think we would find it hard.”

Coun Gordon Castle agreed, adding: “We would lose immediately on appeal and look foolish. I am really sorry.”

However, Coun Georgina Hill refused to support the application and criticised the developer. Ascent Homes is a subsidury of Advance Northumberland, the council’s wholly owned development company.

She said: “I actually find it really infuriating. Somebody has played the system and we’re talking about a company the council owns.

“It is going to do nothing to improve the reputation of Advance Northumberland or the county council.”