A1 dualling scheme between Morpeth and Ellingham set to be fast-tracked

Plans to dual 13 miles of the route between Morpeth and Ellingham are included in a list of infrastructure projects submitted to the Treasury by the Department for Transport.

The Plan for Growth outlined by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was signed off by Berwick MP and recently-appointed transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The ambition is to accelerate them as fast as possible with an aim to get the vast majority under construction by the end of 2023.

Dualling of the A1 between Morpeth and Felton could be fast-tracked.

These projects may benefit from acceleration through planning reform, regulatory reform, improved processes or other options to speed up their development and construction, including through development consent processes.

There is already a £290m commitment for the proposed development on the A1 comprising the dualling of an eight-mile stretch between Morpeth and Felton and a five-mile section between Alnwick and Ellingham.

However, the scheme was paused by former transport secretary Grant Shapps in June following the publication of Sir Peter Hendy’s Union Connectivity Review with a decision on the Development Consent Order required for it to progress now expected on December 5.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Ms Trevelyan has been a long time supporter of the dualling of the A1 and it was a central plank in her campaign when she was elected to parliament in 2015.

Plans for dualling of the route were unveiled by Highways England as far back as 2016.

Her appointment as transport secretary in prime minister Liz Truss’s new-look cabinet increased pressure to finally make it happen.

Ms Trevelyan, speaking this summer, said: “Having campaigned on and stressed to Government the importance of this scheme for over a decade, I have no intention of stopping now.

"There is no one more keen than me to see this project come into effect, and you have my word I will not rest until the A1 dualling scheme gets fully underway.”

Planned improvements to Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge and Central Motorway A167 (M) are also included in the list of infrastructure projects, along with the Northumberland Line rail project introducing train services between Ashington and Newcastle’s Central Station. They are due to start running in December 2023, stopping at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland Park and Manors.

Ms Trevelyan said: “Today, Chancellor Kwarteng announced a new era of economic growth with the Government’s Growth Plan. This unashamed approach will expand the supply side through tax cuts and reform, tackle the immediate energy crisis, remove barriers for business, and build the infrastructure we need to grow the British economy.

“This comes in addition to the energy support measures outlined to protect UK households, business, charities and public sector bodies from unaffordable energy bills. The planned £400 relief for each home is being kept, but wholesale gas and electricity prices are being capped and the typical household should not pay more than £2,500 per year. Those off grid homes will also receive extra support to reflect the rise in oil prices, and of course the measures already in place to help those on pensions or low incomes are still there.

“This plan is unapologetically ambitious, with an aim to achieve a trend growth rate of 2.5% for the UK economy; we’ve done it before, we can do it again.”

The Growth Plan contains the following changes to get the British economy back on track:

Energy Package: A new energy package – worth £60bn over the next six months – will support households and businesses across the UK with the increasing cost of energy.

Cut on Basic Rate Income Tax: Basic rate of income tax will be cut to 19p a year earlier from April 2023, with the 45% higher rate "abolished" and replaced with a single higher rate of 40%.

Tax cut on Stamp Duty: The Government will cut stamp duty land tax, with the limit raised to £250,000 or £425,000 for first-time buyers.

Scrapping the Raise in Corporation Tax: The planned increase in corporation tax has been cancelled, so it will remain at 19% - the lowest rate of corporation tax in the G20 – putting £19bn a year back into the economy.

Reforming Banker’s Bonuses: Scrap the cap on bankers' bonuses and replace it with regulatory reforms, reaffirming the UK’s status as the financial services hub of the world.

Action on Unions: Legislation to require unions to put pay offers to a member vote to ensure strikes can only be called once negotiations have broken down.

A Fairer Benefits System for the British People: Reduced benefits if people do not fulfil their job searching commitments.

Scrapped Duty Rate on Alcohol: The planned duty rates increase on beer, wine and spirits is cancelled.

Reforming the Pensions System: Reform the pension charge cap, so pension funds can invest more easily in UK assets, benefiting savers, boosting economic growth, and incentivising investment into Britain’s science and tech companies.

Scrapping EU Red Tape: A new bill will unpick the complex patchwork of planning restrictions and EU-derived laws that constrain our growth.

Tax Cuts for Businesses: Cut taxes for businesses in designated tax sites for 10 years.

Infrastructure projects: a list of road, rail and other infrastructure schemes and being accelerated