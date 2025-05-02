Full election results from Berwick and Alnwick areas as Reform makes big move at Northumberland County Council
The party led by Nigel Farage secured 23 seats at County Hall, making it the second largest party behind the Conservatives who won 26 seats.
In north Northumberland, Reform’s Nicole Brooke took Berwick North from the Conservatives with a four-vote margin of victory over Tory candidate Catherine Seymour.
Reform also took Norham and Islandshires from the Conservatives, with Patrick Lambert beating incumbent candidate Colin Hardy.
In Amble, Reform took both seats. Arty Hume beat incumbent Terry Clark in Amble, while in Amble West with Warkworth long-serving Tory Jeff Watson was ousted by Pauline Davidson.
Former Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan trailed in last in the Druridge Bay ward which was held by Labour’s Scott Dickinson.
Veteran Conservative councillor Gordon Castle won the new Alnwick Castle ward, with Martin Swinbank taking Alnwick Hotspur for the Greens.
Conservative councillors Guy Renner-Thompson, Mark Mather, Trevor Thorne and Wendy Pattison held their seats in Bamburgh, Wooler, Shilbottle and Longhoughton.
Steven Bridgett and Isabel Hunter retained Rothbury and Berwick West with Ord for the Liberal Democrats, while Georgina Hill (Independent) won Berwick East by a large margin.
Full results from North Northumberland wards
Alnwick Castle
CASTLE, Gordon – The Conservative Party – 709 (Elected)
HARRINGTON, Martin – Reform UK – 418
HAWKEN, Laura Jane – The Green Party – 129
SHEPHERD, John Waugh – Labour Party -148
STENZEL, Sibylle Lucia – Liberal Democrat -111
Alnwick Hotspur
CALDWELL, Ian – Reform UK – 273
HEDLEY, Karen – Liberal Democrat – 110
SEYMOUR, Helen Elizabeth – Labour Party – 51
SWINBANK, Martin Philip – The Green Party – 760 (Elected)
WATSON, Geoff – The Conservative Party – 153
Amble
CLARK, Terry – Labour and Co-operative Party – 445
HUME, Arty – Reform UK – 514 (Elected)
RICHARDS, Jenny – The Conservative Party – 199
Amble West with Warkworth
BREWIS, Alexander Christian – Liberal Democrat – 110
BURKE, Ann – Independent – 292
DAVIDSON, Pauline – Reform UK – 397 (Elected)
RACKHAM, Ivor Charles – The Green Party – 351
SPRIGGS, Amy – Labour Party – 196
WATSON, Jeff – The Conservative Party – 325
Bamburgh
BROOKS, Benjamin Charles – The Green Party – 73
CAIRNS, Lydia Heather – Liberal Democrat – 154
GRISDALE, Bill – Labour Party – 121
RENNER-THOMPSON, Guy – The Conservative Party – 1068 (Elected)
ROBSON, Pip – Reform UK – 488
Berwick East
CLARIDGE, Paul – Labour Party – 52
HILL, Georgina Emma Rowley – Independent – 894 (Elected)
JOHNSTON, Jay Alexander – Reform UK – 191
MALEC, Kacper Slawomir – The Conservative Party – 19
Berwick North
BROOKE, Nicole – Reform UK – 360 (Elected)
COOPER, Matthew John Cornelius – Liberal Democrat – 163
DIXON, Simon – Labour Party – 256
SEYMOUR, Catherine – The Conservative Party – 356
STEWART, Thomas – The Green Party – 164
Berwick West with Ord
FLUX, Barry Malcolm – The Conservative Party – 77
FOSTER, Nigel Antony – The Green Party – 76
HAMILTON, Roddy Adrian – Reform UK – 367
HASWELL, James Elliott – Labour Party – 64
HUNTER, Elizabeth Isabel – Liberal Democrat – 521 (Elected)
Druridge Bay
DICKINSON, Scott James – Labour Party – 651 (Elected)
JOYCE, Michael Anthony – Reform UK – 488
TREVELYAN, Anne-Marie Belinda – The Conservative Party – 163
Longhorsley
HOOD, Philip – The Green Party – 108
SALVESEN, Neil – Liberal Democrats – 87
SANDERSON, Glen – The Conservative Party – 879 (Elected)
SPENCER, Susan Jane – Reform UK – 347
TROBE, Keith Gordon – Labour Party – 300
Longhoughton
BREWIS, Richard Edward – Liberal Democrat – 254
MACKENZIE, Rosemary – The Green Party – 153
PATTISON, Wendy – The Conservative Party – 752 (Elected)
TAIT, Brian – Reform UK – 369
THOMPSON, Charles William – Labour Party – 223
Norham and Islandshires
HARDY, Colin Richard – The Conservative Party – 478
LAMBERT, Patrick Henry – Reform UK – 516 (Elected)
LINDLEY, Linda Louise – Labour Party – 224
THOMAS, Ged – Independent – 415
Rothbury
BRIDGETT, Steven Christopher – Independent – 1120 (Elected)
DAVIS, Colin Martin – Liberal Democrats – 471
DAWSON, Peter – Independent – 98
FINN, Mary – Labour Party – 65
HOPE, Mark Anthony – Reform UK – 370
HOWEY, Paul James – The Conservative Party – 201
WALLACE, Jennifer – The Green Party – 62
WEECH, Karen Marie – Majority Northumberland Independents – 127
Shilbottle
DENBY, Howard – Reform UK – 438
GODDARD, Adelina – Labour Party – 259
THORNE, Trevor Norman – The Conservative Party – 540 (Elected)
WHITELAM, Elizabeth Anne – Liberal Democrat – 306
Wooler
DE FUSCO, Mark – The Heritage Party – 16
DICKINSON, Sandra Dawn – Labour Party – 175
MATHER, Mark George – The Conservative Party – 1301 (Elected)
ROBB, Anthony Joseph – Reform UK – 427
WARD, Maurice – The Green Party – 110
