Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While the Conservative group remain the largest party in the new-look Northumberland County Council, it is Reform UK which has made the biggest impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party led by Nigel Farage secured 23 seats at County Hall, making it the second largest party behind the Conservatives who won 26 seats.

In north Northumberland, Reform’s Nicole Brooke took Berwick North from the Conservatives with a four-vote margin of victory over Tory candidate Catherine Seymour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council local elections.

Reform also took Norham and Islandshires from the Conservatives, with Patrick Lambert beating incumbent candidate Colin Hardy.

In Amble, Reform took both seats. Arty Hume beat incumbent Terry Clark in Amble, while in Amble West with Warkworth long-serving Tory Jeff Watson was ousted by Pauline Davidson.

Former Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan trailed in last in the Druridge Bay ward which was held by Labour’s Scott Dickinson.

Veteran Conservative councillor Gordon Castle won the new Alnwick Castle ward, with Martin Swinbank taking Alnwick Hotspur for the Greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillors Guy Renner-Thompson, Mark Mather, Trevor Thorne and Wendy Pattison held their seats in Bamburgh, Wooler, Shilbottle and Longhoughton.

Steven Bridgett and Isabel Hunter retained Rothbury and Berwick West with Ord for the Liberal Democrats, while Georgina Hill (Independent) won Berwick East by a large margin.

Full results from North Northumberland wards

Alnwick Castle

CASTLE, Gordon – The Conservative Party – 709 (Elected)

HARRINGTON, Martin – Reform UK – 418

HAWKEN, Laura Jane – The Green Party – 129

SHEPHERD, John Waugh – Labour Party -148

STENZEL, Sibylle Lucia – Liberal Democrat -111

Alnwick Hotspur

CALDWELL, Ian – Reform UK – 273

HEDLEY, Karen – Liberal Democrat – 110

SEYMOUR, Helen Elizabeth – Labour Party – 51

SWINBANK, Martin Philip – The Green Party – 760 (Elected)

WATSON, Geoff – The Conservative Party – 153

Amble

CLARK, Terry – Labour and Co-operative Party – 445

HUME, Arty – Reform UK – 514 (Elected)

RICHARDS, Jenny – The Conservative Party – 199

Amble West with Warkworth

BREWIS, Alexander Christian – Liberal Democrat – 110

BURKE, Ann – Independent – 292

DAVIDSON, Pauline – Reform UK – 397 (Elected)

RACKHAM, Ivor Charles – The Green Party – 351

SPRIGGS, Amy – Labour Party – 196

WATSON, Jeff – The Conservative Party – 325

Bamburgh

BROOKS, Benjamin Charles – The Green Party – 73

CAIRNS, Lydia Heather – Liberal Democrat – 154

GRISDALE, Bill – Labour Party – 121

RENNER-THOMPSON, Guy – The Conservative Party – 1068 (Elected)

ROBSON, Pip – Reform UK – 488

Berwick East

CLARIDGE, Paul – Labour Party – 52

HILL, Georgina Emma Rowley – Independent – 894 (Elected)

JOHNSTON, Jay Alexander – Reform UK – 191

MALEC, Kacper Slawomir – The Conservative Party – 19

Berwick North

BROOKE, Nicole – Reform UK – 360 (Elected)

COOPER, Matthew John Cornelius – Liberal Democrat – 163

DIXON, Simon – Labour Party – 256

SEYMOUR, Catherine – The Conservative Party – 356

STEWART, Thomas – The Green Party – 164

Berwick West with Ord

FLUX, Barry Malcolm – The Conservative Party – 77

FOSTER, Nigel Antony – The Green Party – 76

HAMILTON, Roddy Adrian – Reform UK – 367

HASWELL, James Elliott – Labour Party – 64

HUNTER, Elizabeth Isabel – Liberal Democrat – 521 (Elected)

Druridge Bay

DICKINSON, Scott James – Labour Party – 651 (Elected)

JOYCE, Michael Anthony – Reform UK – 488

TREVELYAN, Anne-Marie Belinda – The Conservative Party – 163

Longhorsley

HOOD, Philip – The Green Party – 108

SALVESEN, Neil – Liberal Democrats – 87

SANDERSON, Glen – The Conservative Party – 879 (Elected)

SPENCER, Susan Jane – Reform UK – 347

TROBE, Keith Gordon – Labour Party – 300

Longhoughton

BREWIS, Richard Edward – Liberal Democrat – 254

MACKENZIE, Rosemary – The Green Party – 153

PATTISON, Wendy – The Conservative Party – 752 (Elected)

TAIT, Brian – Reform UK – 369

THOMPSON, Charles William – Labour Party – 223

Norham and Islandshires

HARDY, Colin Richard – The Conservative Party – 478

LAMBERT, Patrick Henry – Reform UK – 516 (Elected)

LINDLEY, Linda Louise – Labour Party – 224

THOMAS, Ged – Independent – 415

Rothbury

BRIDGETT, Steven Christopher – Independent – 1120 (Elected)

DAVIS, Colin Martin – Liberal Democrats – 471

DAWSON, Peter – Independent – 98

FINN, Mary – Labour Party – 65

HOPE, Mark Anthony – Reform UK – 370

HOWEY, Paul James – The Conservative Party – 201

WALLACE, Jennifer – The Green Party – 62

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEECH, Karen Marie – Majority Northumberland Independents – 127

Shilbottle

DENBY, Howard – Reform UK – 438

GODDARD, Adelina – Labour Party – 259

THORNE, Trevor Norman – The Conservative Party – 540 (Elected)

WHITELAM, Elizabeth Anne – Liberal Democrat – 306

Wooler

DE FUSCO, Mark – The Heritage Party – 16

DICKINSON, Sandra Dawn – Labour Party – 175

MATHER, Mark George – The Conservative Party – 1301 (Elected)

ROBB, Anthony Joseph – Reform UK – 427

WARD, Maurice – The Green Party – 110