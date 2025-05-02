Northumberland County Council local election results 2025

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 07:53 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 07:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Conservative group has lost its overall control of Northumberland County Council.

However, it remains the largest party having secured a narrow victory over Reform UK in the local elections on May 1.

The new-look County Hall comprises 26 Conservatives, 23 Reform UK, 8 Labour, 7 Independent, 3 Lib Dem and 2 Green.

Winners

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
County Hall in Morpeth.County Hall in Morpeth.
County Hall in Morpeth.

Alnwick Castle – CASTLE, Gordon (The Conservative Party candidate)

Alnwick Hotspur- SWINBANK, Martin Philip (The Green Party)

Amble – HUME, Arty (Reform UK)

Amble West with Warkworth – DAVIDSON, Pauline (Reform UK)

Ashington Central – BALL, Caroline Susan (Labour Party)

Bamburgh – RENNER-THOMPSON, Guy (The Conservative Party candidate)

Bebside & Kitty Brewster – NICHOLSON, Denise (Reform UK)

Bedlington Central – TAYLOR, Christine Anne

Bedlington East – AUSTIN, Trevor Michael (Reform UK)

Bedlington West – ROBINSON, Malcolm (Independent)

Bellingham – RIDDLE, John (The Conservative Party candidate)

Berwick East – HILL, Georgina Emma Rowley (Independent)

Berwick North – BROOKE, Nicole (Reform UK)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Berwick West with Ord – HUNTER, Elizabeth Isabel (Liberal Democrat)

Bothal – AMERY, Scott (Reform UK)

Choppington & Hepscott – FITZGERALD, David Gary (Reform UK)

College with North Seaton – ROBERTS, Steven (Reform UK)

Corbridge – OLIVER, Nick (Conservative Party candidate)

Cowpen – BAKER, Rick (Reform UK)

Cramlington East & Double Row – LEE, Scott (Independent)

Cramlington Eastfield – SMITH, Alan (The Conservative Party candidate)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cramlington North – DALEY, Wayne (The Conservative Party candidate)

Cramlington North West – MORRIS, Mark (The Conservative Party candidate)

Cramlington South East – EZHILCHELVAN, Paul (The Conservative Party candidate)

Cramlington South West – KNOWLES, Shaun William (Reform UK)

Cramlington Village – SWINBURN, Mark David (The Conservative Party candidate)

Croft- PEART, Mark (Reform UK)

Druridge Bay – DICKINSON, Scott James (Labour Party)

Haltwhistle – MATHIESON, Rachel Jane (Labour Party)

Hartley – FLOWER, Stephen Charles (Reform UK)

Haydon – SIMM, Sonia (Reform UK)

Haydon & Hadrian – SHARP, Alan (Liberal Democrats)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hexham East – FAIRLESS-AITKEN, Suzanne Holly (Liberal Democrats)

Hexham North – CESSFORD, Trevor (The Conservative Party candidate)

Hexham West – KENNEDY, Derek

Hirst – ALLEN, John Victor (Reform UK)

Holywell – BOWMAN, Les (Labour Party)

Humshaugh – AZOCAR-NEVIN, Antonia (The Green Party)

Isabella – JOHNSON, David (Reform UK)

Longhirst – DUNGAIT, Ed (The Conservative Party candidate)

Longhorsley – SANDERSON, Glen (The Conservative Party candidate)

Longhoughton – PATTISON, Wendy (The Conservative Party candidate)

Lynemouth – DUNN, Liz (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morpeth Kirkhill- WEARMOUTH, Richard Watson (The Conservative Party candidate)

Morpeth North – BAWN, David Lee (The Conservative Party candidate)

Morpeth Stobhill – BEYNON, John Ace (The Conservative Party candidate)

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea – AUDSLEY, Ben (Reform UK)

Newsham – ELLIOTT, Barry William (Reform UK)

Norham & Islandshires – LAMBERT, Patrick Henry (Reform UK)

Pegswood – OAKLEY, Vicky (Labour Party)

Plessey SWINHOE, David (Reform UK)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ponteland East & Stannington – DARWIN, Lyle Robert (The Conservative Party candidate)

Ponteland North – DODD, Richard (The Conservative Party candidate)

Ponteland South with Heddon – HORNCASTLE, Michaela Jane (The Conservative Party candidate)

Ponteland West – JONES, Veronica (The Conservative Party candidate)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prudhoe North & Wylam – O`DONNELL, Lawrence (Labour Party)

Prudhoe South – STEWART, Gordon (The Conservative Party candidate)

Prudhoe West & Mickley – SCOTT, Angie (Labour Party)

Rothbury – BRIDGETT, Steven Christopher (Independent)

Seaton with Spital – GREEN, Karl Andrew (Reform UK)

Seghill with Seaton Delaval – CHICKEN, Eve Louise (The Conservative Party candidate)

Shilbottle – THORNE, Trevor Norman (The Conservative Party candidate)

Sleekburn – SPRIDDELL, Roger Gordon (Reform UK)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Blyth – CARR, Daniel James (The Conservative Party candidate)

South Tynedale – HORNCASTLE, Colin William (The Conservative Party candidate)

Stakeford – JACKSON, Martin (Reform UK)

Stocksfield & Bywell – DALE, Anne (Independent)

Wensleydale – ROLLS, Natalie (Reform UK)

Wooler MATHER, Mark George (The Conservative Party candidate)

Related topics:Reform UKNorthumberland County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice