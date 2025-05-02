Northumberland County Council local election results 2025
However, it remains the largest party having secured a narrow victory over Reform UK in the local elections on May 1.
The new-look County Hall comprises 26 Conservatives, 23 Reform UK, 8 Labour, 7 Independent, 3 Lib Dem and 2 Green.
Winners
Alnwick Castle – CASTLE, Gordon (The Conservative Party candidate)
Alnwick Hotspur- SWINBANK, Martin Philip (The Green Party)
Amble – HUME, Arty (Reform UK)
Amble West with Warkworth – DAVIDSON, Pauline (Reform UK)
Ashington Central – BALL, Caroline Susan (Labour Party)
Bamburgh – RENNER-THOMPSON, Guy (The Conservative Party candidate)
Bebside & Kitty Brewster – NICHOLSON, Denise (Reform UK)
Bedlington Central – TAYLOR, Christine Anne
Bedlington East – AUSTIN, Trevor Michael (Reform UK)
Bedlington West – ROBINSON, Malcolm (Independent)
Bellingham – RIDDLE, John (The Conservative Party candidate)
Berwick East – HILL, Georgina Emma Rowley (Independent)
Berwick North – BROOKE, Nicole (Reform UK)
Berwick West with Ord – HUNTER, Elizabeth Isabel (Liberal Democrat)
Bothal – AMERY, Scott (Reform UK)
Choppington & Hepscott – FITZGERALD, David Gary (Reform UK)
College with North Seaton – ROBERTS, Steven (Reform UK)
Corbridge – OLIVER, Nick (Conservative Party candidate)
Cowpen – BAKER, Rick (Reform UK)
Cramlington East & Double Row – LEE, Scott (Independent)
Cramlington Eastfield – SMITH, Alan (The Conservative Party candidate)
Cramlington North – DALEY, Wayne (The Conservative Party candidate)
Cramlington North West – MORRIS, Mark (The Conservative Party candidate)
Cramlington South East – EZHILCHELVAN, Paul (The Conservative Party candidate)
Cramlington South West – KNOWLES, Shaun William (Reform UK)
Cramlington Village – SWINBURN, Mark David (The Conservative Party candidate)
Croft- PEART, Mark (Reform UK)
Druridge Bay – DICKINSON, Scott James (Labour Party)
Haltwhistle – MATHIESON, Rachel Jane (Labour Party)
Hartley – FLOWER, Stephen Charles (Reform UK)
Haydon – SIMM, Sonia (Reform UK)
Haydon & Hadrian – SHARP, Alan (Liberal Democrats)
Hexham East – FAIRLESS-AITKEN, Suzanne Holly (Liberal Democrats)
Hexham North – CESSFORD, Trevor (The Conservative Party candidate)
Hexham West – KENNEDY, Derek
Hirst – ALLEN, John Victor (Reform UK)
Holywell – BOWMAN, Les (Labour Party)
Humshaugh – AZOCAR-NEVIN, Antonia (The Green Party)
Isabella – JOHNSON, David (Reform UK)
Longhirst – DUNGAIT, Ed (The Conservative Party candidate)
Longhorsley – SANDERSON, Glen (The Conservative Party candidate)
Longhoughton – PATTISON, Wendy (The Conservative Party candidate)
Lynemouth – DUNN, Liz (Labour and Co-operative Party)
Morpeth Kirkhill- WEARMOUTH, Richard Watson (The Conservative Party candidate)
Morpeth North – BAWN, David Lee (The Conservative Party candidate)
Morpeth Stobhill – BEYNON, John Ace (The Conservative Party candidate)
Newbiggin-by-the-Sea – AUDSLEY, Ben (Reform UK)
Newsham – ELLIOTT, Barry William (Reform UK)
Norham & Islandshires – LAMBERT, Patrick Henry (Reform UK)
Pegswood – OAKLEY, Vicky (Labour Party)
Plessey SWINHOE, David (Reform UK)
Ponteland East & Stannington – DARWIN, Lyle Robert (The Conservative Party candidate)
Ponteland North – DODD, Richard (The Conservative Party candidate)
Ponteland South with Heddon – HORNCASTLE, Michaela Jane (The Conservative Party candidate)
Ponteland West – JONES, Veronica (The Conservative Party candidate)
Prudhoe North & Wylam – O`DONNELL, Lawrence (Labour Party)
Prudhoe South – STEWART, Gordon (The Conservative Party candidate)
Prudhoe West & Mickley – SCOTT, Angie (Labour Party)
Rothbury – BRIDGETT, Steven Christopher (Independent)
Seaton with Spital – GREEN, Karl Andrew (Reform UK)
Seghill with Seaton Delaval – CHICKEN, Eve Louise (The Conservative Party candidate)
Shilbottle – THORNE, Trevor Norman (The Conservative Party candidate)
Sleekburn – SPRIDDELL, Roger Gordon (Reform UK)
South Blyth – CARR, Daniel James (The Conservative Party candidate)
South Tynedale – HORNCASTLE, Colin William (The Conservative Party candidate)
Stakeford – JACKSON, Martin (Reform UK)
Stocksfield & Bywell – DALE, Anne (Independent)
Wensleydale – ROLLS, Natalie (Reform UK)
Wooler MATHER, Mark George (The Conservative Party candidate)
