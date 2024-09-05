Ex-Berwick-upon-Tweed MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan is urging the Conservative party to adopt a strong, positive approach to climate change policy as a key step to being fit for Government again.

Trevelyan, who oversaw the drafting of the world’s first legally binding Net Zero 2050 strategy, said: “Put simply, no one under the age of 40 will vote for us again if we don’t.”

Conservative MPs returned to Parliament this week after the summer recess needing to pick a new leader and a set of policies that might make the party electable again after a disastrous General Election.

Rishi Sunak’s successor will be unveiled at the start of November but before then, there’s likely to be a battle for the soul of the Conservative Party and its direction of travel.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan near Coquet Island, Amble.

And for Trevelyan, who has not decided yet whether she will stand for election again, the party must regain its reputation as a climate change leader.

“Among younger voters, the issue is absolutely central,” she said.

“Our generation grew up worrying about the threat of nuclear war; the younger generation worries about climate catastrophe.

“When we were leading on this issue a few years ago, and talking about things like becoming the ‘Saudi Arabia of wind power’, there was an electoral advantage in it.

“It’s also in the United Kingdom’s interest to lead the world on this because not only is it the morally right thing to do, it’s the economic one too - it presents such an opportunity to create jobs and grow the economy.

”We just have to show our approach to Net Zero will be driven by a different approach than other political parties."

Trevelyan was Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change when she put together the world’s first legally-binding strategy committing the country to remove as many climate-warming gases as it emitted by 2050 - in other words, Net Zero.

It became law in 2019 through the Climate Change Act and Trevelyan drove home its significance at Glasgow’s COP26, where she had an influential role.

But Trevelyan says she is a pragmatist, not an ideologue when it comes to climate and has sometimes put other factors above the environment in her decision-making.

Although she successfully opposed Banks Mining’s plans to frack for coal at Druridge Bay for example, she keenly supports the dualling of the A1 north of Newcastle, despite the opposition of environmental campaigners.

“In the case of the A1, I weighed up the economic and safety benefits of dualling for the people of Northumberland and was convinced by that,” she said.

Precisely because Trevelyan see herself as being pragmatic on climate change issues, her words are likely to carry more weight in the Conservative corridors of power as the party faces a major choice on which way to go on climate policy,

Trevelyan was MP for Berwick from 2015-2024 and lost her seat to Labour’s David Smith in July by just over 5,000 votes after Reform UK polled more than 7,500 votes she might have hoped to attract.

Reform UK has a more climate sceptic approach and leader Nigel Farage says he will junk Trevelyan’s Net Zero target if he gets the chance.

That means, as the Conservatives seek to rebuild, they will have to make a big decision on which direction they steer in terms of climate policy and Trevelyan is urging them to double down on their support for a positive green strategy that is driven by benefits to the public.

Speaking for the first time since losing her seat, she said: “Climate change and environmental policies tend to be hugely popular with the public and I’m hoping in the next few months Conservative policymakers will appreciate that," she said.

“There was a time when we led on this and we have to look to do so again but we said from the very start of compiling the Net Zero strategy: ‘We have to take everyone with us on this'.

“It’s not going to work if you lose large swathes of public support for it.

“I believe the Conservatives can show they are utterly committed to meeting these targets but not at the expense of everything else.

“I don’t know how popular it is going to be with the public for example if you cover the countryside with vast solar farms for example, or miles of wind farms.

“When I was a Minister, I fought, unsuccessfully as it turned out, for every house in the country to have solar panels if households wanted them and they could be fitted.

“Once people have them, they see how much cheaper their bills can become and they become advocates for a very important weapon in a just green transition.

“These are the sort of policies the Conservatives could adopt which would take the public with us as much as possible.

“I think there are risks at trying to go too far, too fast, if it means alienating the public, so you have to get the balance right but a positive and practical Net Zero approach will be a vote winner."

Trevelyan says she will leave a decision on her own political future to a later date and says for the moment, she will focus her political efforts on trying to increase the number of Conservative councillors on Northumberland County Council at the local authority’s next election.

But if she does attempt a political comeback, she hopes the Conservative Party will be true to the Net Zero goals she helped put in place.