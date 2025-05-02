Election reaction from Northumberland as Reform surge to second place behind Conservatives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nail-biting race in Northumberland saw the Conservatives emerge as the largest party – with Reform hot on their heels.

A dramatic night of local elections also saw the Labour Party almost wiped out of their traditional heartlands in the south east of the county. The group has been reduced to just eight councillors – down from 24 in 2021.

The Conservatives, who have ran the council since 2017, remain the largest party but fell well short of the 35 seats needed for a majority with 26.

Reform UK members celebrating their success in Northumberland. Photo: Simon Greener/NCJ Media.

Reform were the big winners on the night, surging to 23 seats and making considerable gains from Labour as well as additional seats from the Tories, Liberal Democrats and Independents.

Coun Mark Peart, Reform’s first councillor elected to the Croft ward, said: “I’m over the moon. The people want Reform – it is time for change.”

Labour’s surprise gains from the Tories in Pegswood and Haltwhistle were the only bright spots on what was a dismal night for the party. It comes less than a year after Labour won an unprecedented clean-sweep of seats at the General Election.

Labour leader Scott Dickinson retained his Druridge Bay ward, comfortably fending off the challenge of former Berwick MP and cabinet minister Anne Marie Trevelyan.

He said: “It’s been a very disappointing night. Lots of good, long-standing people have lost their seats.

“It is very disappointing they have lost seats to a protest vote.”

The Conservatives are now left facing the prospect of working with Reform, or forming a coalition with some combination the Independent Group (seven seats), the Liberal Democrats (three seats), The Green Party (two seats) or even Labour.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said a group meeting with members was planned for the weekend, after which discussions would take place with other parties.

The long-serving Tory councillor admitted that residents in Northumberland had grown frustrated with the two main parties due to the failings of a string of national politicians.

Coun Sanderson added: “I think this is a protest vote, and that this has been the way a number of people in Northumberland have expressed their feeling hacked off with national politicians of all parties – they are angry a all the parties and the politicians.

“The thing is, this is nothing to do with national politics. This is about the continuation of for years of ambition and commitment that has moved us streets ahead of other similar authorities.

“We will look to work with others where we can. Given the national issues with all the major parties, I am really proud of my group and the way they won their seats.

“I’m very disappointed that we have lost some of our great members.”