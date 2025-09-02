Plans have emerged that could see two high street giants open stores in Bedlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pre-planning applications for a B&M store and a Starbucks outlet have been presented to West Bedlington Town Council.

The pre-applications would see the two stores built on land south east of the law courts on Schalksmuhle Road in the town centre. It comes after the council’s development company Advance completed work on six new retail units at the nearby Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just one of the new units is currently occupied after North East bakery chain Greggs moved in. However, it is hoped that the arrival of the new chains could increase interest in the remaining units.

The plot to the south east of the law courts in Bedlington.

The plans were discussed by the town council at a recent meeting. Coun Christine Taylor, who represents the Bedlington Central ward on Northumberland County Council, welcomed the proposals.

She said: “I think it’s great news that we are moving forward in the town centre. I think they will be really good additions for Bedlington.

“I would like to see a little bit more movement and get the whole area finished off, because we have one more plot left to fill. However, this will give support to our other businesses that have stayed with Bedlington in the lean times – it hasn’t been easy for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, this will also attract some more businesses – it will certainly be good for the new units on the market place. It might just set the ball rolling and encourage others to come along.”

Coun Malcolm Robinson, who represents the Bedlington West ward, was also positive – but insisted that work still remained to fill the one remaining vacant plot behind the market place.

He added: “The B&M would be a good fit in the town – it has got the sort of range that will mean people don’t have to go out of the town at last.

“With B&M, most of the stuff is things you can’t get in town so it will help footfall for other shops, and it could attract some new businesses into the new units on the market place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it still leaves the big ‘Bedlington hole’ in the middle’. If we had a bespoke offer in the middle of Bedlington, we’re within five miles of 150,000 customers from other towns.

“We need something that will bring footfall into the town and give us opportunities that we don’t have and do something positive with it. We need something there, something that is going to bring people into Bedlington.”

Starbucks and B&M were contacted for comment. Starbucks say they do not comment on planning applications, while B&M did not respond.