Revised plans submitted for holiday lodges on Northumberland golf course

Northumberland Estates, which owns the golf club, wants to build eight holiday lodges on the 18th fairway.

It forms part of a £500,000 investment being carried out by the Duke of Northumberland’s development company in partnership with the golf club.

The plans were originally submitted in October but they have now been slightly revised.

Alnwick Castle Golf Club.

The same number of lodges are proposed but the layout has been changed.

Planning permission has already been granted for a new clubhouse and greenkeepers shed, while separate plans have recently been lodged for a new golf reception and changing rooms.

A 10-unit housing site to the northwest and a 15-unit self-build housing site to the east also have planning consent.

It is envisaged that access to the holiday lodges would be taken from a new access and track serving the clubhouse development.

The clubhouse works are being carried out by Amble-based D P Builders.

