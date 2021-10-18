Northumberland Estates, which owns the golf club, has lodged a planning application for eight holiday lodges and associated works south of the existing clubhouse.

It forms part of a £500,000 investment being carried out by the Duke of Northumberland’s development company in partnership with the golf club.

A planning report for Northumberland Estates states: ‘The proposed lodge development will provide economic viability and financial assistance to the golf club and the new clubhouse development.

Alnwick Castle golf course.

‘The site is a sustainable location and is considered to be suitable for tourist accommodation.

‘Food and refreshments will be available at the new clubhouse and Alnwick town centre is approximately 10 minutes’ walk from the site.

‘The lodge development will integrate easily into the overall golf club set-up.’

The report reveals that each lodge would have a large open plan living / sleeping area with large double doors to the front elevation. The access doors would lead to a cantilevered decked area.

The living area would contain a small kitchenette which include a sink, microwave, fridge and kettle. A small en-suite shower room would be located at the rear of the pod.

The report continues: ‘Northumberland boasts vast rural and semi-rural locations that inevitably draw large tourist numbers as visitors benefit from the numerous outdoor, cultural and historic attractions of the county, including Bamburgh Castle, the Farne Islands and Lindisfarne.

‘Alnwick is central within Northumberland and is therefore an ideal location for tourist accommodation. This, coupled with the extensive number of tourist attractions in the area, mean that proposals for holiday lodges are considered to be sustainable and of economic benefit to Alnwick and Northumberland as a whole.’

Planning permission has already been granted for a new clubhouse and greenkeepers shed, while separate plans have recently been lodged for a new golf reception and changing rooms.

A 10-unit housing site to the northwest and a 15-unit self-build housing site to the east also have planning consent.

It is envisaged that access to the holiday lodges would be taken from a new access and track serving the clubhouse development.

The clubhouse works, to be carried out by Amble-based D P Builders, are due to begin this autumn.