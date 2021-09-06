Major improvements planned at golf club in £500,000 investment by Northumberland Estates

Alnwick Castle Golf Club.

They include a new clubhouse, changing facilities and greenkeepers shed as well as course improvements.

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company, which owns the club, has appointed Amble-based D P Builders to carry out the work.

The building programme, due to begin this autumn, will see the construction of a new dual function clubhouse on a different site as well as a new greenkeeper’s store at the 18-hole parkland golf course on the outskirts of the town.

At the same time the golf club committee are planning additional improvements including the possible redesign of two holes and improvements to the greens such as better irrigation and drainage.

Andrew Robson, agent at Northumberland Estates, says the new clubhouse has been carefully designed to provide modern facilities while maintaining a traditional feel.

The scheme aims to provide a much larger lounge and bar area which can be used by the club for outside functions and events as well as by members.

Adjoining it will be the facilities focused on members needs and playing visitors, to include a new reception area, changing rooms, shop, and office space.

Work is due to begin on site in November 2021 with the project looking to complete in the late spring of 2022.

Mr Robson added: “Alnwick Castle Golf Club have worked very hard over recent years to increase membership. We very much hope these new facilities will not only assist in attracting new members but will also provide the means to create new income streams through hiring out the improved hospitality areas for social events and functions, bringing more people to the club.”

Rod Henderson, director at Alnwick Castle Golf Club, said: “The club’s board, committee and members are very excited at the prospect of these improvements.

"It was only Christmas time when the plans were first discussed and already site preparation work is beginning.

“The new clubhouse will be a great asset in attracting outside functions as well as more visiting golfers, and will no doubt be much enjoyed by members too.

"Here at the club, we employ a number of local staff and use local suppliers where possible, and we hope the additional business will benefit the local community.

“In recent years we have increased membership numbers to 330 by introducing a range of membership options and we now have members coming to play from all over the North East as well as those local to Alnwick.

"Future plans include a juniors membership drive, and we are already in discussions with the Duchess High School to take this forward. The new clubhouse will undoubtedly play a role in helping continue this progress.”

Visiting golfers are another growth area for the club and phase two of this development hopes to see the addition of lodges on site used for overnight stays by golfers and visitors alike.

The Swansfield Park course, which measures a testing 6223 yards of the back tees, was established in 1907.