Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Beach Library in Blyth closed in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions and has not reopened since, but Northumberland County Council has confirmed it will once again welcome residents from Tuesday, April 2.

The council confirmed its intention to reopen the facility, on the South Beach estate, last year and has been undertaking minor repair work on the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The library has also been restocked with new books and has improved IT facilities, as well as a new programme of activities and events.

South Beach Library in Blyth will reopen next month. (Photo by Google)

A petition to reopen the library in 2022 received 645 signatures and was supported by councillors on the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee.

The library will be open for a two hour period every Tuesday and every Friday.

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage, and libraries, said: “Thanks to the help of community volunteers South Beach Library will reopen to the public from Tuesday, April 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the new team have got their feet under the table a celebration event will be planned to mark the library’s return to its rightful place at the heart of the community, following forced closure during the Covid pandemic.

“Residents can visit from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Tuesdays and 10am to noon on Fridays.