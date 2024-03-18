Reopening date confirmed for South Beach Library in Blyth

A library in Northumberland will reopen next month after being closed for four years.
By Craig Buchan
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT
South Beach Library in Blyth closed in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions and has not reopened since, but Northumberland County Council has confirmed it will once again welcome residents from Tuesday, April 2.

The council confirmed its intention to reopen the facility, on the South Beach estate, last year and has been undertaking minor repair work on the building.

The library has also been restocked with new books and has improved IT facilities, as well as a new programme of activities and events.

South Beach Library in Blyth will reopen next month. (Photo by Google)South Beach Library in Blyth will reopen next month. (Photo by Google)
South Beach Library in Blyth will reopen next month. (Photo by Google)

A petition to reopen the library in 2022 received 645 signatures and was supported by councillors on the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee.

The library will be open for a two hour period every Tuesday and every Friday.

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage, and libraries, said: “Thanks to the help of community volunteers South Beach Library will reopen to the public from Tuesday, April 2.

“Once the new team have got their feet under the table a celebration event will be planned to mark the library’s return to its rightful place at the heart of the community, following forced closure during the Covid pandemic.

Residents can visit from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Tuesdays and 10am to noon on Fridays.

“Northumberland libraries are free to join, and users will be able to take part in a number of community activities thanks to equipment funded by the Heart of Blyth project.”

