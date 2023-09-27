News you can trust since 1854
Council 'ambition' for South Beach Library in Blyth to reopen with new facilities by the end of the year

South Beach Library in Blyth could reopen before the end of the year, Northumberland County Council has said.
By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
The council confirmed its intention to reopen the facility, on the South Beach estate near the community centre, but said it could not give a precise reopening date until repair work was completed.

It closed in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions but did not reopen.

Councillor and cabinet member Jeff Watson said: “We are working closely with residents and town councillors to formulate a plan for the reopening of South Beach Library.

South Beach Library closed due to government pandemic restrictions in 2020 but has not reopened. (Photo by Google)South Beach Library closed due to government pandemic restrictions in 2020 but has not reopened. (Photo by Google)
“While it is our ambition that the library should reopen before the end of the year, the building is in need of some minor repair works, which will need to be completed before we can welcome the community back through the doors.

“In reopening the library, we hope to reinstate a service to the community, working in partnership with local people, which will be utilised for years to come.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to restock the space with new and varied titles and improved IT facilities, as well as develop a programme of activities and events to re-engage residents with a valuable community asset.”

A petition to reopen the library received 645 signatures last year and was supported by councillors on the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy said: "Constituents have raised this issue with me and my office has been in touch with the council.

“I am really pleased that the council is organising the repairs and that the library will be opening again. It is an important local facility.”

