Proposed repairs at The Dirty Bottles pub in Alnwick refused by council planners
Permission had been sought for a series of ‘minor’ works at The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate.
However, planners at Northumberland County Council determined there was ‘insufficient information’ to justify the works to the Grade II listed building.
Brewing giant Greene King bought the popular pub from local man Mark Jones earlier this year.
Soda Group, an interior design and specialist contractor that works with Greene King, submitted the application to the council.
It proposed plaster and timber repairs to the walls, ceilings and floors, along with the replacement of upper floor windows and repairs to the roof and guttering.
Objections were raised by the council’s built heritage and design officer (BHDO) who said the window changes were ‘not fully justified by supporting information’. The county ecologist also called for an updated bat survey.
Planning officer Michael Waddell reported: “The internal alterations for the bar fittings would not affect the historic fabric, although there is insufficient information as to the impact of the upgraded services. There was concern regarding the replacement of the windows, and the BHDO requested the provision of a detailed window report by a qualified specialist that clearly justifies that they are beyond a state of repair but this was not provided.”
The building is believed to date back to the 1600s, known by locals for its folklore and ‘the legend of the dirty bottles’ and has been serving as a pub for around 200 years.
Formerly known as Ye Old Cross, the venue was saved by its former owner from becoming a block of flats in 2014.
