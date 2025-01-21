Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick has been sold to a pub giant in a seven-figure investment deal, after being saved by a local man over ten years ago.

Greene King, a leading pub company and brewer, has acquired the business in a deal brokered by property specialists Christie and Co.

The building is rich with history, believed to date back to the 1600s, known by locals for its folklore and ‘the legend of the dirty bottles’ and has been serving as a pub for around 200 years.

Formerly known as Ye Old Cross, the venue has been under ownership by entrepreneur, Mark Jones for the past decade after he saved it from becoming a block of flats in 2014.

Under Mark’s ownership, the pub has undergone expansions and changes, including the acquisition of 34 Narrowgate (formerly Oscar’s) and the development of adjoining properties, 28 and 30 Narrowgate.

Mark said: “As an Alnwick lad, I am really proud to have transformed what was a derelict, unloved row of buildings into a restored and bustling hospitality venue, taking turnover from zero to circa £3,000,000.

"As well as giving locals and tourists somewhere of real quality to drink, eat and stay, we have created and sustained around 40 jobs for local people.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed owning and operating The Dirty Bottles, but my real passion is redeveloping and refurbishing buildings. I have a number of other projects in the pipeline across the county, as well as my co-owned camping and glamping business.”

Richard Smith, estates director at Greene King said: “The Dirty Bottles has a rich and fascinating history in Alnwick and under Mark’s ownership has significantly evolved over the past decade to combine history and heritage with a modern contemporary feel.

“We want to retain and build on everything about the pub that makes it such a success, while also helping to invest in its future.”

David Cash, regional director at Christie and Co who brokered the deal, comments: “The Dirty Bottles is a superb example of a pub with rooms which has benefited from security via multiple income streams, providing protection from the challenges that the wider industry has faced over recent years.

"Huge credit to Mark and his team for remaining innovative in their approach to operating a hospitality business in the current climate.”