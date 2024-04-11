Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bandstand, Blyth Battery, the beach’s groynes, and the playground’s boat are among the features subject to refurbishment work.

Councillor Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "In a significant stride towards enhancing Blyth beach promenade and its facilities, the county council has unveiled a comprehensive programme of improvements planned for April and May.

"Weather permitting, this will include structural repairs to the bandstand, repair, removal, and replacement of oak groynes, upgrades to oak seating along the promenade and the enhancement of the children's play area, including the beloved ‘Landlubber’.

Plastic barriers are in place along the promenade after sand was washed away by winter storms. (Photo by National World)

“Further improvements planned for May include enhancing bin provision and redecorating the exterior of Blyth Battery.”

The council also issued an update on promenade safety measures, suggesting railings could be installed next year.

A section of the promenade has been closed since November and plastic barriers have been put in place at regular intervals along the seafront after storms washed away sand from the beach, leaving a large drop.

Cllr Sanderson said: "Following recent severe weather conditions, which have stripped away sand and increased the height between the promenade and the beach, we have installed temporary plastic barriers to alert beach goers and promenade users of the increased risk of falls from height.