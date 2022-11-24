News you can trust since 1854
Plans lodged for 28 new homes in Lucker

Fresh plans have been lodged for new homes in the village of Lucker.

By Ian Smith
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 12:27pm

Stablewood Developments has submitted a full planning application for 28 homes on land south west of Lucker Hall Steading.

The company had previously received planning permission for a 20-home development on the site of ’unattractive and redundant’ former agricultural buildings.

A planning report by George F White states: “The principle of residential development has previously been established on site.

Plans have been lodged for 28 homes on the site of redundant agricultural buildings in Lucker.

“Whilst the introduction of new dwellings on site, particularly to the western corner which is currently vacant, will result in a visual change it is considered reflective of the growth of the village and will appear in keeping with the character of the area.

"Whilst it is acknowledged that the development of 28 dwellings has the potential to impact the amenity of neighbouring properties it is considered the scale, layout and appearance of the development is such that the impact will be minimised.”

Stablewood Developments already has several business interests in the village, including The Apple Inn and Beau Monde Spa.

A report by Elliott Architects states: ‘The existing site, including remains of the agricultural buildings are not an appropriate or attractive use for the rural village setting.

‘The applicants have a strong connection to the site and are committed to creating a quality led solution through an innovatively designed and sustainable approach, which will sit harmoniously with the character of the area.’

The proposal for St Hilda’s Burn comprises six two-bedroom, 14 three-bedroom and eight four-bedroom homes.